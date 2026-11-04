Town-by-town results: Maps show how Mass. voted for governor, U.S. Senate, and House

DEDHAM, Mass. — Massachusetts voters maintained Democratic control of the governor’s office and the state’s U.S. Senate in Tuesday’s 2026 midterm election, while also sending an entirely Democratic congressional delegation to Washington.

Gov. Maura Healey won a second term in the Corner Office on Beacon Hill after receiving 62% of the vote to defeat Republican challenger Mike Minogue.

Speaking to supporters after the race was called, Healey credited her campaign’s grassroots efforts.

“You guys built this grassroots campaign. You knocked doors, made the calls, created the context to connect, and met people where they are. Tonight you guys brought this race home.”

Healey also vowed to continue working on issues she campaigned on, including housing affordability, education and lowering costs for Massachusetts residents.

Minogue thanked his supporters and reflected on the campaign following his defeat.

“Tonight the voters have spoken; the results are not what we hoped for and certainly not what we worked for. We knew it would be uphill, but we also knew that this was a tipping point for the election for our state, so thank you.”

Minogue also emphasized that political beliefs endure beyond election results.

How did your town vote in the governor’s race? Check this interactive map:

In the U.S. Senate race, incumbent Sen. Ed Markey defeated Republican challenger John Deaton to win a third term.

“A new day is rising in America, and it’s ours for the taking if we have the resolve to seize it,” Markey told supporters. “Together we will create a healthier, fairer, more prosperous, peaceful and hope-filled future for everyone.”

Deaton called on Markey, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and the rest of Massachusetts’ congressional delegation to put “people over politics.”

“I don’t want to be one of the last generations of poor kids to achieve the American dream,” Deaton said.

Following his loss, Deaton indicated he most likely would not run for Senate again and suggested his campaign could mark the end of his political career.

How did your town vote in the Mass. race for U.S. Senate? Check this interactive map:

Democrats also retained several Massachusetts congressional seats.

In the 3rd Congressional District, Rep. Lori Trahan defeated Republican Gary Grossi to win reelection.

In the 4th Congressional District, Rep. Jake Auchincloss defeated Republican Thomas Stalkup to secure another term.

Voters in the 6th Congressional District elected Dan Koh, a former aide to President Joe Biden, over Republican Micah Jones. Koh will replace Rep. Seth Moulton, who lost his Democratic Senate primary challenge to Markey.

In the 8th Congressional District, longtime Rep. Stephen Lynch defeated two challengers to earn another term. Lynch has represented the district for more than two decades.

Rep. Bill Keating also won another term in the 9th Congressional District, defeating Republican challenger Tyler McAllister.

How did your town vote in the Mass. races for U.S. House? Check these interactive maps:

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