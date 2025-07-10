South Shore towns pummeled with 1-in-200-year rainfall

Major flooding shut down portions of the I-93 expressway, stranded vehicles on roads both large and small, and made a mess of communities across the northern tier of the South Shore.

It was a 1-in-200-year rainfall event for parts of Hingham and Weymouth, where a 7.0″ bullseye was measured at numerous stations. This was at the center of a widespread 4-6″ rainfall extending from Canton to Cohasset!

In a typical month, most areas pick up around 3.50″ of rain. We squeezed around one and a half times this in only six hours.

The last time flooding of this magnitude was seen in our area was in 2023 when Leominster experienced nearly 10 inches of rain over a short period of time too.

In both cases damage was swift with improvement coming as soon as the next day.

