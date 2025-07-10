Stunning images: Stranded drivers rescued, roads turned into rivers as flash flooding hits Mass.

BRAINTREE, Mass. — Police officers and emergency crews in eastern Massachusetts were out in full force on Thursday morning, performing rescues and blocking off impassable roads as flash flooding hammered the area.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for many counties, warning off rainfall rates of up 2 inches per hour.

A Boston 25 photographer captured the moment a pair of Braintree police officers rescued a man and carried him to safety after his vehicle became stranded in rising floodwaters in the area of Granite Street.

In a post on X, Braintree police wrote, "Braintree departments step up during unprecedented storm. Our town departments are out in full force, working tirelessly to keep residents safe during this historic storm."

Several other commuters in Braintree were spotted abaondoning their vehicles in the floodwaters and wading to dry land.

Police warned drivers of road closures due to extreme flooding in the area of Union Street, The Landing, and Granite Street by Wood Road.

When drivers took to the streets of Braintree during the height of the evening commute, floodwaters were already approaching the hoods of vehicles.

Boston 25 News also spotted tow truck drivers racing to pull submerged vehicles from the floodwaters.

“Please stay off the roads if possible until the flash flooding subsides or seek alternate routes.

Parts of the Expressway in Milton and Quincy were closed to traffic after several vehicles stalled out in what looked like a lake of water in the middle of the highway.

MassDOT noted that the highway closure was expected to be in place for “several hours.”

“I-93 is experiencing flooding as a result of significant rainfall,” state police warned.

A flash flood warning for Norfolk, Suffolk, and Plymouth counties is in effect until 11:15 a.m.

A flood watch is also in effect for Worcester, Middlesex, Essex, Norfolk, Bristol, and Plymouth counties until 4 p.m.

