Weymouth Landing hit hard with flash flooding

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Thursday morning’s flash floods hit the South Shore, including Weymouth Landing, particularly hard.

“I got the flash flood alert I looked outside, I was totally surprised,” said resident Patrick Bird who shared remarkable cell phone video of the flood with Boston 25 News.

He said he couldn’t believe his eyes as he started recording video out his apartment window.

It shows Weymouth Landing, underwater.

And more water, cascading like a waterfall, spilling over a retaining wall into a brook that runs beneath Washington street

“I had seen some flooding down here during a hurricane, but nothing like this, this was insane,” Bird said.

Weymouth and neighboring Braintree struggled with flash flooding for hours, closing streets, stranding cars, making this a day, just a nightmare for everyone, including DPW crews.

“We saw about five inches of rain in a three-hour period. So, the system functioned the way it supposed to, it just got overwhelmed,” Braintree DPW Director Matthew Jacques said.

“In a situation like this it can’t keep up with the amount of water that is run off. It has nowhere to go so it backs up into the street,” Jacques explained.

Back in Weymouth Landing, Lucinda Josma said the water was already inside the Crepes and Capes store when she arrived for her shift.

“Basically, the door was broken, and the water was just flooding in, literally coming up almost over my feet,” Josma said.

For restoration crews, it is a busy day of clean up, and just trying to get rid of the water.

“It definitely was a little shocking to walk in and see all that water all over the place,” said Nick Buccella at the Lacrosse Unlimited store.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

