New Bedford driver stuck on I-93 amid flash flooding describes experience

QUINCY, Mass. — Kerri Kuehne tells Boston 25 News her car rocked like a boat before she was rescued by a towing company.

“As I was driving, all my lights went off and my car stopped. I know never to take your foot off the gas and I didn’t and as soon as I started to glide I said ‘oh my god,’” said Kuehne.

Police officers and emergency crews were out in full force in Eastern Massachusetts Thursday. The unprecedented flash flooding prompted several rescues on the ground of what looked like a river on the highway.

“The highways were closed from almost the Braintree split to I think Granite it was all closed. State troopers had everything blocked off one lane at a time,” said Platinum Towing Owner Miguel Martinez.

Kuehne says Martinez was her saving grace in the rain’s aftermath.

“The scariest part is when the trucks and the cars would go by and then the three of us would kind of wobble... like a boat,” said Kuehne.

The flooding worsened as the morning progressed, with multiple vehicles left stranded in the middle of the highway.

I-93 northbound at Exit 8 and I-93 southbound at Exit 10 in Quincy were all reopened by 11:00 a.m. I-93 northbound and southbound were reopened at Exit 3 in Milton around 10:00 a.m.

Video captured by a Boston 25 photographer showed vehicles partially submerged in Braintree floodwaters in the area and tow trucks performing rescues.

Braintree flooding

