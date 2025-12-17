Sister of student killed in Brown University shooting describes him as aspiring brain surgeon

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The sister of Mukhammadaziz Umurzokov, a student killed in the Brown University mass shooting, is speaking out about her brother’s life and the lasting impact he had on those around him.

Umurzokov was fatally shot when a gunman entered an engineering building and opened fire inside a classroom as final exams were underway.

The shooting also claimed the life of Ella Cook, a sophomore and vice president of the Brown Republican Club.

In an interview with CNN, Umurzokov’s sister, Samira Umurzokova, said her brother dreamed of becoming a brain surgeon after being diagnosed with a rare brain condition as a child.

She said he was diagnosed at age seven with Chiari malformation and underwent a risky, eight-hour brain surgery following weeks of medical testing.

After the procedure, she recalled, his doctor asked him what he wanted to be when he grew up.

“He said, ‘I want to be a neurosurgeon just like you so I can help kids like me,’” Samira said.

The shooting took place on Saturday, December 13, inside an engineering building classroom as final exams were underway.

Samira emphasized that her brother was more than a headline.

“I just want people to know that he’s a real person,” she said. “He had real ambitious goals and aspirations like anyone else would, and he never took anything for granted.”

Authorities on Tuesday released a video timeline and a slightly clearer image of a person of interest in Saturday afternoon’s attack.

Umurzokov’s family says they want his body brought home to Virginia as soon as possible so funeral services can be held.

In the hours after the tragedy, authorities also announced that they would be releasing an initial person of interest who they had taken into custody early Sunday morning after the investigation led law enforcement in a “different direction.”

The FBI has announced a $50,000 reward for any information that results in the arrest of the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or the Providence Police Department at 401-272-3121.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

