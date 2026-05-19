Medical helicopter lands on Interstate 495 following serious crash

LITTLETON, Mass. — A serious major crash with injuries shut down part of Interstate 495 in Massachusetts on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened on the northbound side of the highway at mile marker 72 near Route 2A in Littleton around 12:30 p.m., according to Massachusetts State Police.

“Due to the nature of the injuries, MedFlight was requested,” a state police spokesperson said in a statement shared with Boston 25. of their injuries

There was no immediate word on how many people were hurt or the extent of their injuries, but all north and south lanes were closed to allow the helicopter to land.

The southbound side of the highway reopened around 1:30 p.m., with the left and middle northbound lanes remaining closed while investigators worked at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No additional details were available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group