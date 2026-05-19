BOSTON — Severe weather swept across New England on Tuesday afternoon following the hottest spring day since 1944.

An estimated 60,000 Boston residents are currently without power.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for much of Massachusetts, causing power outages, flooding, and trees down.

NEW Storm Warning ... Includes downtown Boston and towns south of the Pike along I-95.



We're getting crushed by this one in Dedham and I can tell you it's loud, the wind is strong, and rain is heavy. Some tree damage possible over the next 30 min. pic.twitter.com/747mwhOaPT — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) May 19, 2026

A ground stop for all flights was issued at Logan International Airport.

Western Massachusetts was hit hard by the storm. The Northborough Fire Department said all their units were tied up handling multiple incidents involving flooding, downed trees, and wires throughout town as a result of the severe storms.

Spencer Fire Department reported that multiple trees and wires were down in the north end of town due to the thunderstorm.

The section of Barre Road between Prouty Rd and Chagnon Road in New Braintree was closed for a tree down on power lines.

A large tree came down in Paxton, and officials were asking residents to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel as utility crews work to clear the roads.

0 of 4 Severe weather hits New England following hottest spring day since 1944 Courtesy: Paxton Fire Department Severe weather hits New England following hottest spring day since 1944 Worcester on Copperfield Road Severe weather hits New England following hottest spring day since 1944 Belchertown on Robin Lane Severe weather hits New England following hottest spring day since 1944 Belchertown on Robin Lane

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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