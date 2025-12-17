‘Devastating loss’: Friend remembers victim of deadly Brown University mass shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Brown University senior is mourning the loss of her friend, Ella Cook, one of the students killed in Saturday’s mass shooting.

Phoebe Peus spoke to America’s Newsroom on Tuesday night, recalling how she and Cook first met through the Brown Republican Club.

Peus described Cook as “a bright light,” someone who welcomed everyone with warmth and kindness.

“Ella was the type of person that, regardless of if you’ve never met her before, she just really, she was just such a bright light. She was extremely welcoming and just, yeah, it’s just such a devastating loss. I can’t believe that she’s not with us anymore,” Peus said.

Services for 19-year-old Cook, who was a sophomore, are scheduled to be held on Monday in her home state of Alabama.

Peus shared that she hopes to honor Cook’s legacy by living with purpose and continuing to make a difference.

“Ella really was outspoken, and I just wanted to live through her in that way and try to make a difference. I spoke with our mutual friend, who was also in Brown Republicans, and he just said, we just we have to live a purposeful life and for Ella,” she added.

The shooting took place on Saturday, December 13, inside an engineering building classroom as final exams were underway.

It claimed the lives of Cook and fellow student Mukhammadaziz Umurzokov, while nine others were wounded.

Brown University President Christina Paxson remembered both victims as “brilliant and beloved” members of the campus community.

Peus emphasized the importance of unity and support during this time of grief.

“The Brown student body has been just extremely supportive, and my professor has been extremely supportive about all of this,” Peus said. “Our undergrad’s pretty small, so it’s been nice to see how many people have reached out to me and a lot of her friends just about what’s happened. So I think, just banding together is important,” she added.

Authorities on Tuesday released a video timeline and a slightly clearer image of a person of interest in Saturday afternoon’s attack.

FBI releases video showing ‘timeline’ of person of interest immediately before Brown mass shooting

In the hours after the tragedy, authorities also announced that they would be releasing an initial person of interest who they had taken into custody early Sunday morning after the investigation led law enforcement in a “different direction.”

The FBI has announced a $50,000 reward for any information that results in the arrest of the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or the Providence Police Department at 401-272-3121.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

