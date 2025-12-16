Brown University president pens heartfelt letter remembering 2 students killed in mass shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Brown University President Christina Paxson on Tuesday officially identified the two students who were killed in a mass shooting over the weekend, sharing details on the impact they both had on the Ivy League campus in a heartfelt letter.

Ella Cook, a 19-year-old sophomore from Mountain Brook, Alabama, and MukhammadAziz Umurzokov, an 18-year-old freshman from Uzbekistan, tragically lost their lives on Saturday afternoon when a man walked onto campus as students took finals and shot nearly a dozen students in a crowded lecture hall, according to Paxson.

“Three days ago, we lost two members of our Brown community to an act of unimaginable and senseless violence. These were two young people whose amazing promise was extinguished too soon. Both were at or near the beginning of their Brown journey — actually, they were at the beginning of a lot of things," Paxson wrote in a lengthy letter to the school community. “Starting a new chapter away from home. Exploring. Making new friends. Learning about the world and themselves in new ways. Embarking on an exciting path to what life would hold for them in their years at and beyond Brown.”

Paxson added, “Both were brilliant and beloved — as members of our campus community, but even more by their friends and families. Our hearts continue to be with them in their profound sorrow."

Paxson described Cook as “passionate and intellectually curious,” noting she was interested in French and Francophone studies. Cook was also a beloved member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority, an accomplished competitive pianist, and a volunteer leader for the Cathedral Church of the Advent back home in Alabama.

“She was known for her compassionate, loyal, and courageous spirit, and we understand she was described by a church leader as a ‘tremendous bright light’ who brought peace and faith to all those around her,” Paxson wrote of Cook. “As I learn more about the vitality she radiated, I wish so much that I had the opportunity to know her.”

Paxson said Umurzokov was in his first semester, pursuing his dream of becoming a doctor. He planned to concentrate on biochemistry and molecular biology.

“Mukhammad, who was known for being driven, conscientious, and disciplined, particularly as he pursued his deep ambition to make a positive impact in the world by becoming a neurosurgeon,” Paxson wrote. “His friends and family have spoken of his clear commitment to serving others.”

Umurzokov, a U.S. dual citizen who graduated from Midlothian High School in Virginia, was a “dedicated, well-rounded student” who served as president of the school’s Model United Nations chapter and captain of the Scholastic Bowl team, according to Paxson.

“On behalf of our entire community at Brown, I extend the University’s deepest, most profound condolences to Ella’s and Mukhammad’s families, friends, classmates, teachers, and everyone else fortunate enough to interact with these two amazing young adults, whom we lost much too soon,” Paxson wrote. “In particular, our hearts go out to Ella’s parents, Anna and Richard, and her siblings, Richard and Mary, and to Mukhammad’s parents, Fazliddin and Gulnoza, and his sisters, Rukhsora and Samara.”

Paxson said the school plans to memorialize Cook and Umurzokov when classes resume for the spring semester after winter break.

Paxson also noted that most of the nine other students who were wounded in the shooting remain hospitalized in stable condition, urging the community, “We must also keep the other victims of the shooting in our thoughts as we hope and pray for their healthy recovery.”

In the wake of the tragedy, a slew of mental health and support resources have been made available to students and staff.

As of Tuesday, investigators were still searching for a person of interest in connection with the shooting. Police and the FBI on Monday released new video and photographs of a man they believe carried out the attack.

The man wore a mask in the footage captured before and after the attack.

Additional police were sent to Providence schools on Tuesday to reassure worried parents that their kids will be safe with the shooter on the loose.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

