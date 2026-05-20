Narragansett Town Beach in Rhode Island evacuated after three people stabbed

NARRAGANSETT, RI — Three people were stabbed Tuesday afternoon at Narragansett Town Beach in Rhode Island.

Police say the three people stabbed all had minor injuries.

The victims did go to the hospital.

The beach was packed when this happened and the violent incident sent hundreds of people running.

No one has been charged in the stabbing but two adults were arrested on seemingly unrelated charges.

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