Severe storms cause widespread damage across Worcester County

WORCESTER — Strong storms swept through Central Massachusetts, bringing damaging winds, heavy rain, and fallen trees that left a trail of destruction from Worcester to Spencer.

Officials with the Worcester Fire Department said crews received about a dozen calls for storm damage within a short period of time as the severe weather moved through the area.

Among the most dramatic scenes was on Lincoln Street in Worcester, where powerful winds tore part of the roof off a National Guard building. Pieces of the roof were left scattered in the roadway as emergency crews responded.

In Spencer, residents described terrifying moments as intense winds suddenly picked up.

Dennis Bergin said he and his wife were sitting on their porch when the storm rapidly intensified.

“The storm kept getting worse and worse,” Bergin said.

Moments later, strong gusts sent debris flying through the air.

“It looked like a pickup truck load of leaves, acorns, trash blew by,” Bergin said. “It’s all glass in the front, so we said, ‘Holy mackerel’ — boom! Down the tree came.”

A large tree crashed onto the couple’s home on Lakeview Drive, tearing through the roof. Bergin said they did not immediately realize the extent of the damage until they stepped outside.

“We came out to tell the neighbor that his boat had broken loose, and he goes, ‘I’ve been trying to get you guys on the phone to get out of there,’” Bergin said.

Neighbor Brian Clancey said he witnessed the tree fall onto the Bergins’ home.

“I looked over to see if they were okay, and I watched the tree go down right on top of their house,” Clancey said.

Clancey also experienced storm damage himself. He said the powerful winds lifted his boat and dock out of the water and pushed them onto the shore.

“It picked it right up out of the water,” Clancey said. “The whole dock was up out of the water, up on the boat, and then it floated over and beached itself on the shore.”

Another nearby home also suffered roof damage after a tree fell during the storm.

The severe weather brought not only strong winds, but also heavy downpours across the region.

In Worcester, crews responded to downed power lines and additional reports of trees falling onto homes, including one incident on Copperfield Road.

Residents said the storm’s intensity was unlike anything they had experienced before.

“It was crazy. I’ve never seen that in all the years I’ve been here,” Clancey said.

Despite the widespread damage, officials said no injuries were reported.

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