Family members of Massachusetts State Trooper Kevin Trainor are remembering him as “the best kind of person” who was dedicated to public service.

His aunts, who were seen visiting the growing memorial at the State Police Barracks in Danvers on Thursday, said being in law enforcement was what he was meant to do as he truly had a passion for keeping people safe.

“I wanted to show my appreciate to everybody who I don’t even know came to give flowers. It really means a lot to all of us,” Trainor’s aunt Maryann said.

“It’s just amazing how many people are supporting and coming by and caring. It just shouldn’t have happened to him,” Trainor’s aunt Joanie said.

‘He went out as a hero’: Family honors state trooper killed responding to wrong-way driver

Trooper Trainor was killed while responding to a wrong-way driver on Route 1 in Lynnfield early Wednesday morning.

Officials explained that he was actually on his way home when the call came in but decided to respond anyway.

His aunt, Ann Khader, said that’s just the kind of guy he was.

“Kevin had a lot of integrity that he was not going to leave anyone or anything behind. If there was something he could do at any time to help, he was there. He was someone that had people’s back. People relied upon him, and people trusted him. He wanted to help people and that is exactly what he was doing,” Khader said. “He really did potentially save many lives. It could have been far worse than it was. Although, for our family it couldn’t get any worse, but we feel that he went out as a hero doing what he loved to do, serving and protecting the people. And it all costed, which turned out to be his life.”

Trainor was one of five, coming from a family that emphasized public service, with most of his siblings also being first responders at one point or another.

Trainor’s death comes at an already difficult time for the family, losing their father just three months ago, something Khader said her sister, Trainor’s mother, has been grappling with, always telling her son to be careful.

“He would just kind of wink and laugh and say ‘Mom, I’m a superhero, nothing’s going to happen to me, don’t you worry about a thing.’ And he really approached everyday like that,” Khader remembered. “He really just wanted to help the community, do something good.”

It’s that dedication to others, his family says, that made him so special both in and out of uniform.

“He always had that smile on his face and that is exactly how he’ll be remembered,” Khader said.

Trainor’s aunts say the family is still working to make arrangements for a funeral service, but said they’re already so touched by the outpouring of support.

‘He went out as a hero’: Family honors state trooper killed responding to wrong-way driver

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