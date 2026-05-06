What we know about Mass. State Trooper who was killed in the line-of-duty

DANVERS, Mass. — The State of Massachusetts is mourning the loss of Trooper Kevin Trainor, who was killed in a wrong-way crash in Lynnfield this morning.

Trainor, 30, was wrapping up his shift around 2:00 a.m. when he heard the call for a wrong-way driver on Route 1 and immediately responded to assist.

Trainor’s cruiser was then struck moments later by a Jeep traveling south on the northbound side of the highway. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Trainor was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“In a blink of an eye, those reckless actions stole Kevin, from Barbara his mother, Jessica his fiancé, and his siblings - Melissa, Matthew, David, and Steven,” said Massachusetts State Police Colonel Geoffrey Noble.

“Those actions stole him from his family, as well as his brothers and sisters, with the Massachusetts State Police.”

Trooper Kevin Trainor (Trooper Kevin Trainor -- Massachusetts State Police)

His background

Trooper Kevin Trainor had only been on the Massachusetts State Police for three years when he was killed.

According to Noble, Trainor epitomized what it meant to be a public servant in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

“He represents the best of the best, the best of who we are,” he said.

Trainor began his career as a correctional officer in Essex County and soon distinguished himself as part of the 88th Recruit Training Troop, graduating in 2023.

During his three years with the state police, he served as a field training officer, and mentored new tropers.

Trainor soon earned his place on Troop A’s Community Action Team, patrolling the roads with a singular focus of keeping the people of the Commonwealth safe.

Noble said Trainor’s classmates shared that Trainor had a genuine concern and care of others.

“He was the guy you wanted as your back up, not just on the job but in his personal life too,” he said.

Trainor’s body was transported from Mass General Hospital to the medical examiner’s office through a dignified transfer involving his colleagues and firefighters.

Line-of-duty deaths

According to Mass.gov, there has been 47 line-of-duty deaths in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The last line-of-duty death was back in 2022 when Trooper Tamar Bucci, 34-years-old, was fatally struck by a tanker truck while she was trying to help a stranded motorist on I-93 in Stoneham.

Line-of-duty deaths Courtesy: Mass.gov

Wrong-way driver initiatives

In 2022, MassDOT tested out wrong-way detectors across the state. It was part of 2.6-million-dollar pilot program, which included the new system at 16 ramp locations across the state, alerting drivers and police if they’re heading the wrong way onto an interstate. The project was expected to be completed by 2023.

Boston25 has reached out to see if there’s any new current initiatives in place.

What we know about the driver

State police have not identified the driver who hit Trainor head-on. The wrong-way driver was traveling south on the northbound side of the highway around 2 a.m. in a Jeep when they struck Trainor’s cruiser.

They were pronounced death on the scene.

Noble emphasized that Trainor had indeed saved lives. By responding to the scene of the crash, he prevented more tragedies, according to Noble.

“Make no mistake: Trooper Trainor saved lives this morning. His courage – his commitment to serve the citizens of the Commonwealth and put his life on the line – prevented an even greater tragedy. He will be remembered as a hero.”

Flags were ordered to be held at half-staff today in honor of Trooper Trainor.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group