Mass. State Police trooper dies after wrong-way crash on Route 1 in Lynnfield

LYNNFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts State Police trooper has died following a wrong-way crash on Route 1 in Lynnfield early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. when a wrong-way driver traveling south in a Jeep on the northbound side of the highway struck the trooper’s cruiser, according to state police.

The trooper, who has yet to be identified, was rushed to Mass General Hospital in Boston, where he died from his injuries.

“With the most profound sadness and deepest condolences to his family, classmates, and loved ones, the Massachusetts State Police can confirm that the trooper struck in this morning’s wrong-way crash has succumbed to his injuries,” a spokesperson for the law enforcement agency said in a statement.

The spokesperson added, “Further information about this incident, including the identity of the trooper, will be available at a media availability later today following the appropriate family notifications.”

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Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey praised the trooper for his act of service in responding to reports of the wrong-way driver, while offering condolences to his family.

“I am heartbroken by the tragic death of a Massachusetts State Police trooper who died on the line of duty overnight in Lynnfield. The trooper was responding to reports of a wrong-way driver and put himself in harm’s way to protect others. This act of service and courage is what our state police are called to do every day,” Healey said in a statement. “They show up ready to face danger so the rest of us can be safe. Today, Massachusetts is mourning one of those heroes. My thoughts and prayers are with the Trooper’s family, loved ones, and with fellow members of the State Police during this incredibly difficult time.”

The driver of the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name hasn’t been released.

Video from the scene showed heavy front-end damage to the cruiser and crews clearing debris from the roadway.

Route 1 northbound at Walnut Street in Saugus was closed for hours, leaving morning commuters on the North Shore stuck in gridlock traffic. The highway reopened shortly before 8:30 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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