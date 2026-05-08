BOSTON — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a Boston ambulance and a Jeep late Thursday night.

According to Boston EMS, the crash happened sometime after 11 p.m. at the intersection of Morton and Harvard Street, right on the city’s Dorchester-Mattapan line.

Officials say that emergency medical technicians were transporting a patient to the hospital when the ambulance crashed through an iron fence.

Video from the scene showed the Jeep resting in the middle of Morton Street, with significant damage to the front and rear, part of the ambulance resting on the sidewalk, and debris littering the road.

0 of 4 3 people hospitalized after crash involving Boston ambulance, Jeep 3 people hospitalized after crash involving Boston ambulance, Jeep 3 people hospitalized after crash involving Boston ambulance, Jeep 3 people hospitalized after crash involving Boston ambulance, Jeep

The patient in the ambulance was taken to another hospital for care, and the two EMTs involved were taken to local hospitals for evaluation.

There was no immediate word on injuries to those in the Jeep.

Boston 25 has reached out to police for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group