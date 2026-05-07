Fallen MSP trooper Kevin Trainor remembered at Middleton Jail and House of Correction

MIDDLETON, Mass. — At the Middleton Jail and House of Correction, the place where fallen Massachusetts State Police Trooper Kevin Trainor began his law enforcement career, it is a difficult time.

Captain Louie Potvin was Kevin Trainor’s director supervisor.

He tells me, even before the crash that took Kevin Trainor’s life, he was well remembered.

“You just got this feeling he was going to do special things, and the sky would have been the limit, had his life not been tragically taken yesterday,” Captain Potvin said.

Kevin Trainor worked at the jail from September 2021 to February 2023.

His dogged approach to the job and his knack for finding contraband earned him the nickname Bloodhound among the staff.

And as much as Trainor loved his job at the jail, Special Sheriff William Gerke tells me, Trainor made no secret about his ultimate goal.

“His dream in life was to become a member of the Massachusetts State Police. That was his goal,” Special Essex County Sheriff William Gerke said. “He had ambitions, he had enthusiasm.”

Early Wednesday morning, Kevin Trainor’s young life ended when police say a wrong way driver on Route 1 in Lynnfield struck Kevin’s State Police vehicle head on.

Kevin had just finished a detail shift in the area and was headed home.

“Kevin’s a hero,” Captain Potvin said. “Kevin’s the type of guy, if there was a problem and the public was in danger, he would go towards it. And he would do anything he could to protect the public. Kevin will be remembered for being the dedicated officer that he was.”

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