Reading murder suspect ordered to provide phone access code as case heads to grand jury

WOBURN, Mass. — A 22-year-old Reading man accused of murdering his mother following a disagreement over the large number of cats that were living in their family home returned to court Tuesday as his case advances to a grand jury.

During a hearing in Woburn District Court, a judge allowed a prosecution request compelling Ryan Hanafin to provide the access code to his cellphone. Hanafin’s defense counsel confirmed there was no objection.

The court then impounded a revised order requiring Hanafin to produce the cellphone access code.

Prosecutors also told the court that the Commonwealth would begin producing search warrants related to the case, noting that it’s also currently being presented to a grand jury.

The prosecution and defense also discussed scheduling another probable cause date in December, though the prosecution said they might not need to return to that court depending on what happens with the grand jury.

The judge ultimately scheduled the matter for Dec. 21, 2026, while allowing Hanafin to remain held without bail on the same conditions until then.

Hanafin was captured in Vermont hours after his mother, 49-year-old Andria Hanafin, was found dead by her husband at their Center Avenue home on the morning of Thursday, October 8. He is charged with first-degree murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Before Hanafin allegedly shot his mother in the head, prosecutors say the 84 cats recovered from their home had been a point of contention between them. A friend reportedly told investigators that Andria had expressed concerns about her son and feared for her safety around him.

“Ryan Hanafin and his mother had an ongoing dispute about the number of cats that had been living in the home,” a prosecutor told the court during his arraignment on Oct. 15.

Those who knew Andria say she was a veterinary technician who worked with local foster groups to rehome cats.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group