New details emerge in Reading mother’s death following son’s arrest

READING, Mass. — New details obtained by Boston 25 are revealing what led up to a Reading mother being found dead inside her home last Thursday.

Her 22-year-old son, Ryan Hanafin, has since appeared in a Vermont Superior Courtroom via Zoom, charged as a fugitive from justice. He has waived extradition and will be back in Massachusetts, accused of fatally shooting his mother.

According to an affidavit obtained by Boston 25, Reading emergency dispatch received a 911 call from Matthew Hanafin just before 1 a.m. on October 8. He reported finding his wife dead inside their home on Center Avenue, with blood covering the floor.

Matthew told dispatchers he had just returned home from work when he found his wife on the floor. He said he tried to shake her but saw obvious signs of death. He also told dispatchers he was unsure whether her injuries were self-inflicted and that his son, Ryan, was not home.

Officers entered the home and found Andria in the upstairs kitchen, lying on her right side with an “apparent significant head injury” and a “large amount of blood” pooled around her head. Due to her condition and the fact that rigor mortis had set in, no lifesaving measures were performed.

Massachusetts State Police later found a small hole in the wall and a single shell casing on the floor.

During a sweep of the home, an officer also saw a gun safe at the bottom of the stairs. The bedroom where the safe was located had the name “RYAN” painted on the door.

Police learned from Ian Hanafin that he had last seen his mother at the home around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Matthew told investigators he had exchanged a text with Andria that same evening and that nothing seemed unusual.

According to the report, between 20 and 30 cats and kittens were roaming freely inside the home. Investigators learned that Andria was an animal rescuer who fostered cats and worked as a veterinary technician.

Father told him he needed to ‘get a job’

Matthew Hanafin told investigators that when he returned home from work, he noticed Ryan’s car was missing from the driveway, which he found unusual.

He told police he had last spoken to his wife just before 7 p.m. Wednesday about an argument she had with Ryan over the cats in the home. During the argument, Andria allegedly told Ryan to move out.

Matthew said the last time he saw his son was around 11 a.m. that morning. He said he told Ryan, “he needs to get a job and do something with his life,” because he was unemployed.

According to Matthew, Ryan had previously worked at a gun shop in Woburn and owned several firearms, which he stored in a safe in his upstairs bedroom.

The Snapchat message

Investigators also spoke with a friend of Ryan Hanafin’s who told police he received a Snapchat message from Ryan at 6:24 p.m.

According to the affidavit, Ryan said, “lowkey not funny what I just lied about but I want to see his genuine reaction. He’s so tweaking hard after what I just hit him with,” in regard to a conversation he was having with his cousin.

When his friend asked what he had said, Ryan allegedly replied, “Told him I blew madre to pieces and he believed me.”

Neighbors allegedly heard a popping sound

A neighbor told police that sometime around 8 or 9 p.m., he heard a popping sound. His daughter asked what it was, and he told her it was probably fireworks.

Another neighbor told investigators that his wife was friends with Andria and that they had discussed ongoing issues involving her older son, Ryan.

A search of Ryan’s bedroom uncovered numerous guns in unlocked cases, according to investigators. Police said multiple firearms were also improperly stored.

Investigators said 10 guns were registered to Ryan. Nine were located in the bedroom, leaving one firearm unaccounted for.

Investigators wrote that there was probable cause to charge Ryan with 15 counts of improper storage of a firearm and one count of knowingly manufacturing or assembling an untraceable firearm.

Ryan’s whereabouts were still unknown. However, he was taken into custody in Vermont late Thursday night.

It’s unclear when Ryan Hanafin will be back in Massachusetts. A vigil is scheduled for Andria Hanafin on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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