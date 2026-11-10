Matthew Farwell trial (live updates): Jury announces guilty verdict on all counts

BOSTON — Jurors in the federal trial of former Stoughton police detective Matthew Farwell returned a guilty verdict Tuesday afternoon, less than 24 hours after telling the judge they were deadlocked.

Matthew Farwell was charged in connection with the 2021 death of Sandra Birchmore and her unborn baby. He was found guilty of killing a witness or victim and causing the death of an unborn child under federal law.

Eight men and four women began deliberating on Friday.

Farwell will be sentenced on February 3, 2027.

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The allegations against Farwell

Farwell is accused of killing 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore, who was pregnant, inside her Canton apartment in 2021 and staging her death to make it appear she died by suicide.

Farwell has pleaded not guilty.

His defense maintains that Farwell went to Birchmore’s apartment to end their relationship and that Birchmore later took her own life.

Friends and family speak out

Friends and family of Birchmore spoke with Boston 25 News after learning that jurors had reported being deadlocked.

“It’s tough. There’s a lot of evidence for them to go through,” family friend Jean Falletti said. “But you go from Friday, ‘We just need a little bit more time,’ to today, ‘We did the whole day,’ and then you hear deadlock. What do you do with that?”

Birchmore’s cousin, Barbara Wright, said she was stunned by the development but remains hopeful.

“I’m not ready to give up hope. Not at all,” Wright said. “And if not now, later. We’re not giving up until we get justice for Sandra.”

Wright compared learning about the deadlock to “getting hit in the face with a brick,” but added, “There’s more time.”

Jury questions (so far)

The deadlock note was not the only message jurors sent to the court Monday.

Jurors also asked about scheduling and how late they could continue deliberating if they believed they were close to reaching a verdict.

They were told they could remain until 6 p.m., when the building closes.

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