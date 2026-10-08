Source: Man wanted in connection with death of mother taken into custody in Vermont

The person of interest wanted in connection with his mother’s death in Reading has been taken into custody, law enforcement officials have confirmed.

Ryan Hanafin was taken into custody by Vermont State Police, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Reading Police Chief David J. Clark

A law enforcement source told Boston 25 News that Hanafin was taken into custody after his car was stopped in the area of Sugarbush Resort in Vermont, around 2:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

" There is no further risk to public safety. More information to follow regarding apprehension and any court appearances," Middlesex DA Marian Ryan said in a statement.

Ryan said responding officers located Andria Hanafin dead in the kitchen of the family’s Center Avenue home, and that the couple’s younger son had last seen her alive around 5 p.m. Wednesday before going out with friends.

Hanafin, 22, was the subject of a manhunt on Thursday after his mother, 49-year-old Andria Hanafin, was found dead by her husband, Matthew Hanafin, just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Officers located Andria Hanafin dead in the kitchen of the family’s Center Avenue home, and that the couple’s younger son had last seen her alive around 5 p.m. Wednesday before going out with friends.

Andria Hanafin was said to be suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marian Ryan said Hanafin may have been traveling in a black 2010 Dodge Charger with Massachusetts plates bearing registration 2PSY15.

Ryan noted that the family has no prior history with Reading police, suggesting the incident could have stemmed from a domestic dispute.

“It’s shocking. It’s tragic. It’s alleged domestic violence at this point, although not the traditional domestic violence situation that we think of,” Ryan said.

Shortly after sunrise, Boston 25 News spotted police and animal control officers gathered at the home, which is located near multiple businesses along busy Route 28.

Reading police investigation

Video from the scene showed Halloween decor on the lawn roped off with yellow crime tape, along with at least four Reading Police Department cruisers and a Woburn Animal Control vehicle.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group