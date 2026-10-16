First look at 84 cats recovered from Reading home following murder

The MSPCA shelter in Boston is overwhelmed.

Last week they took in 84 cats from a tragedy in Reading.

And for the first time, we are seeing some of those animals.

At the MSPCA-Angell animal shelter in Boston, these are just some of the 84 cats that were recovered last week from the scene of a murder in Reading.

They’ve taken in so many cats that it’s put a strain on the MSPCA

“Eighty-four cats coming in, without any preparation, requires a lot of pivoting and movement to receive those animals. It’s certainly overwhelming to us to receive them to an already full shelter system because there is so much need out there,” Michael Keiley, VP of the MSPCA-Angell’s Animal Protections Division, said.

The cats were recovered from the home of Andria Hanafin, a veterinary technician who worked with local foster groups to rehome cats.

Andria’s son, Ryan Hanafin, is charged with shooting his mother to death in the family home.

According to prosecutors, the large number of cats in the home was a point of contention for Ryan.

Michael Keiley told Boston 25 News’ Bob Ward that recovering 84 cats from one house is unusual.

“Was this a hoarding situation?” I asked.

“Not in our estimation,” Keiley said. “This was a person who was actively engaged in receiving animals that were in need of rehoming, getting them to a better place. And then actively rehoming them into new homes.”

So, now MSPCA-Angell’s staff and volunteers are evaluating each cat recovered from Reading.

Some need treatment; others need more involved medical help.

But Keiley is hopeful that each of these cats, one at a time, will eventually find new homes.

“If you’re a cat lover out there who has space in your home, in your heart, we need you right now,” Keiley said.

Some of the 84 cats have already been adopted.

If you are interested in adopting one of the cats go to MSPCA.org and you’ll be able to the cats as they become available for adoption.

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