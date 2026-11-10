Man sentenced to life in prison with parole after 25 years for pregnant girlfriend’s Rehoboth murder

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A man charged in the death of his pregnant girlfriend has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

18-year-old Kylee Monteiro was found dead on the Rehoboth property of her 23-year-old boyfriend, Gregory Groom back in August 2025. She was 11-weeks pregnant at the time of her death.

Prosecutors said Groom stabbed Monteiro, buried her in a shallow grave on his property off County Street and reported her missing.

After a two-week search, authorities found Monteiro’s remains buried on the property. Prosecutors said Groom later admitted to killing his girlfriend and her unborn child.

Monteiro allegedly told friends, “If I die, it was Greg.”

Groom pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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