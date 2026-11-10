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Man sentenced to life in prison with parole after 25 years for pregnant girlfriend’s Rehoboth murder

By Bella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff
By Bella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A man charged in the death of his pregnant girlfriend has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

18-year-old Kylee Monteiro was found dead on the Rehoboth property of her 23-year-old boyfriend, Gregory Groom back in August 2025. She was 11-weeks pregnant at the time of her death.

Prosecutors said Groom stabbed Monteiro, buried her in a shallow grave on his property off County Street and reported her missing.

After a two-week search, authorities found Monteiro’s remains buried on the property. Prosecutors said Groom later admitted to killing his girlfriend and her unborn child.

Monteiro allegedly told friends, “If I die, it was Greg.”

Groom pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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