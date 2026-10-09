‘Doesn’t feel real’: Heartbroken Reading residents in shock after beloved neighbor found dead

READING, Mass. — Residents of a tight-knit Reading neighborhood are heartbroken over the shocking loss of their beloved neighbor and friend, 49-year-old Andria Hanafin.

Andria was found dead from a gunshot wound inside her family’s home on Center Avenue early Thursday morning. The death immediately sparked a homicide investigation and an urgent search for her 22-year-old son Ryan Hanafin, who was named a person of interest.

Neighbors tell Boston 25 News that Andria was beautiful, kind, and caring.

“She was amazing, she was so kindhearted, she supported everyone,” said neighbor Kelsie Hunt.

Andria Hanafin (Andria Hanafin)

Andria was known as a lover of animals, often fostering cats before finding them a permanent home. One of her close friends said Andria was giving and the “ultimate hype girl”.

“She was always somebody who really enjoyed taking care of people, animals, and her kids, my kids, and everybody’s kids,” said friend Heather Gagliardi.

The news of Andria’s murder came as a shock to those who knew her.

“It doesn’t feel real to me,” explained Gagliardi.

Ryan Hanafin was later located Thursday afternoon in Vermont.

Vermont State Police arrested him on a fugitive-from-justice charge. He will likely be extradited to Massachusetts after appearing before a judge, though it’s unclear what charges he will face back home.

Man wanted in connection with death of mother taken into custody in Vermont

Neighbors said it’s not a huge surprise Ryan was found in Vermont.

“We had a feeling he’d go up there,” said Hunt. “That’s a familiar place for this family; it’s where they used to vacation, but we kind of had a sense that he was making a run for it.”

Boston 25 News saw flowers being placed on the front steps of the Hanafin family’s home Friday morning.

“I just hope justice is served for Andria, as she was one of the best people that we could have known on this street,” explained Hunt. “She wanted everyone to get along.”

An investigation into her death remains ongoing.

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