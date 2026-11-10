Young man dead, divers search for possible 2nd victim after car plunges into Mass. river

TAUNTON, Mass. — A 24-year-old man was killed after a car crashed through a guardrail and plunged into the Threemile River in Taunton on Monday night, prompting an ongoing search for a possible second victim.

Taunton police received a 911 call around 10:15 p.m. reporting a vehicle traveling at high speed near North Walker and Winthrop streets, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

Investigators said the vehicle struck a utility pole and guardrail before leaving the roadway near 396 Winthrop Street and entering the river.

Taunton police, the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council Dive Team and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office responded to the scene.

After searching the water, crews located a white Nissan Maxima submerged in the river with one person inside.

The driver was identified as Alec Ardita, 24, of Taunton. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the DA’s office.

Investigators later developed information indicating that a second person was likely inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, prompting crews to continue searching the surrounding waters.

The SEMLEC Dive Team was forced to suspend its search overnight as water conditions worsened.

Dive operations were scheduled to resume during daylight hours Tuesday as crews search for the possible second victim.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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