Son accused of killing mom over cats living in Reading home held without bail

READING, Mass. — A Reading man accused of shooting and killing his mother inside their home last week was ordered held without bail after pleading not guilty to murder and firearms charges Thursday afternoon.

Ryan Hanafin, 22, was brought into Woburn District Court in handcuffs, a week after he was captured in Vermont. Cameras showed him arriving in a yellow shirt accompanied by Reading police officers.

Prosecutors allege Hanafin shot and killed his mother, Andria Hanafin, following an apparent dispute over the large number of cats living inside the family’s home.

“Ryan Hanafin and his mother had an ongoing dispute about the number of cats that had been living in the home,” a prosecutor told the court.

Authorities removed 84 cats from the property. The animals are receiving medical treatment, and some could be available for adoption this week.

Prosecutors said a friend reported that Andria Hanafin had expressed concerns about her son and feared for her safety around him.

Prosecutors also revealed that Andria Hanafin died from a gunshot wound to the head and alleged that her son later told a friend, “I blew madre to pieces.”

They further alleged that Ryan Hanafin had more than a dozen firearms in his bedroom, along with a 3D printer, and possessed a license to carry.

Andria Hanafin was found dead in the kitchen of her home after her husband returned from work during the early morning hours of Oct. 8. Hours later, police arrested Ryan Hanafin in Vermont and discovered a rifle in his car, along with thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Hanafin voluntarily waived extradition the next day.

The killing stunned the Reading community. Hundreds of people gathered Wednesday night for a vigil honoring Andria, a veterinary technician known for rescuing cats.

Andria Hanafin (Andria Hanafin)

Hanafin was held without bail on the docket with murder charges, and $500,000 bail on the docket for firearm charges.

Ryan Hanafin is due back in court Nov. 10.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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