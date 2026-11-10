Kraft Group proposes 10-building data center development in Mass. town

SUTTON, Mass. — A company owned by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is proposing a massive data center development in Sutton.

Unified Global Packaging Group and the Kraft Group are proposing 10 data center buildings off Providence Road and Boston Road.

Town officials estimate the centers could generate nearly $28 million annually in property tax revenue once all 10 buildings are developed.

For the average single-family home assessed at $662,769, the town estimates tax bills could be about $2,300 lower in FY2031 and about $5,800 lower in FY2035.

If approved, two buildings would open each year beginning in 2029.

The buildings would each be approximately 250,000 square feet, with the full development requiring about 900 megawatts of electricity.

Data center construction has faced significant opposition in communities over concerns about energy demands, environmental impacts and quality of life.

Sutton officials estimate the first two data center buildings could generate about $10.4 million annually in property taxes by FY2031. With all 10 buildings, that figure could rise to approximately $27.8 million annually by FY2035.

Town officials say the project could also generate about $31 million in one-time building permit fees if fully constructed.

Sutton is projecting a structural budget deficit that could grow from about $300,000 in FY2028 to $9.1 million in FY2033.

Officials said revenue from the data centers would not come soon enough to bridge the deficit in FY2028 and FY2029, but could begin closing the gap in FY2031.

The developer has begun looking into power availability for the data centers with ISO New England.

Gov. Maura Healey signed an executive order in September requiring data center proposals to receive local approval before building permits can be issued.

The Sutton Select Board is set to discuss the proposed development Tuesday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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