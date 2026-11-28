FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Patriots have announced that they have placed WR A.J. Brown on the injured reserve for the second time this year, alongside activating guard Alijah Vera-Tucker to the 53-man roster.

Brown, who was traded to the Patriots this past offseason, was injured during the first game of the season against the Seahawks with a high-ankle sprain. He was placed on injured reserve and missed the next 5 weeks, being activated back to the roster when the Pats faced the Jets.

Since then, injuries have lingered for Brown all season. He was ruled out against the Dolphins and Packers with knee issues. Then, when the Pats faced the Lions in Munich, Germany, he suffered a hamstring injury. Brown will miss at least the next four weeks, if not the rest of the season.

Additionally, the Pats also reactivated Alijah Vera-Tucker to the active roster. He suffered a hamstring injury shortly before the Bears game and was placed on injured reserve.

Alongside the roster moves, the Pats have also signed DT Eric Gregory from the practice squad. Last season, he played in 6 games for the Pats, totaling 8 tackles.

The Patriots will face the Chargers at 4:05 PM on Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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