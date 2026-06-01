New England Patriots trading for Pro Bowl WR A.J. Brown

The New England Patriots have landed a new star wide receiver.

The Patriots have agreed to a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles to acquire WR AJ Brown for a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

The 5th-round pick will be the higher of New England’s two current selections.

The New England Patriots have acquired WR A.J. Brown in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. pic.twitter.com/4Y8akObjTz — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 1, 2026

The trade concludes months of speculation that the Super Bowl LIX champion was bound to end up in Foxboro after the post-June 1st deadline.

The 28-year-old played for the current New England Patriots head coach, Mike Vrabel, in Tennessee for three seasons before he was traded from the Titans to the Eagles in April 2022.

In seven seasons, the veteran has racked up 524 receptions for more than 8,000 yards and scored 56 touchdowns in 105 games.

Brown will be added to a revamped offense alongside newcomers like WR Romero Doubs.

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