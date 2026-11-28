EAST DENNIS, Mass. — A beloved Cape Cod restaurant was destroyed by a fire Friday, leaving employees out of work just weeks before the holidays.

The Dennis Fire Department responded to Grumpy’s Restaurant at 1408 Main Street for reports of a fire.

Restaurant owner Thomas Holmes shared in a social media post that he was on vacation when the fire broke out.

Holmes expressed concern for his employees, who are now facing uncertainty ahead of the holiday season.

“While there is still so much we don’t know about the damage and what the coming months will look like, my greatest concern is for the people who make Grumpy’s what it is — our employees. They are the backbone of this restaurant, and knowing that their livelihoods are now uncertain, especially during the holiday season, weighs heavily on me.”

Holmes has launched a GoFundMe to support employees who will be out of work as the restaurant works to rebuild.

“Asking for help is never easy, but in the hours since the fire, I have been reminded of just how special this community is. The messages, memories, and offers of support have meant more to me than I could ever put into words.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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