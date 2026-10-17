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Patriots activate A.J. Brown for Sunday’s game vs. Jets

By Bella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff and Alexis Rossi, Boston 25 News Staff
New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 9: A.J. Brown #1 of the New England Patriots warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 9, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images) (Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)
By Bella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff and Alexis Rossi, Boston 25 News Staff

FOXBORO, Mass, — The New England Patriots announced they are activating A.J. Brown ahead of Sunday’s game against the Jets.

The team made the announcement on its X account Saturday evening.

Brown returned to practice this week after missing four games due to a high-ankle sprain that he suffered during the team’s season-opening game on September 10.

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who had been dealing with a right shoulder injury, also returned to practice this week. The Patriots are dealing with several injuries, including TreVeyon Henderson and Will Campbell, who are questionable for Sunday’s game.

New England, 3-2, has won two straight.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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