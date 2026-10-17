Patriots activate A.J. Brown for Sunday’s game vs. Jets

FOXBORO, Mass, — The New England Patriots announced they are activating A.J. Brown ahead of Sunday’s game against the Jets.

The team made the announcement on its X account Saturday evening.

Patriots activate WR A.J. Brown to the 53-man roster. https://t.co/H8txrBvF9V — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 17, 2026

Brown returned to practice this week after missing four games due to a high-ankle sprain that he suffered during the team’s season-opening game on September 10.

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who had been dealing with a right shoulder injury, also returned to practice this week. The Patriots are dealing with several injuries, including TreVeyon Henderson and Will Campbell, who are questionable for Sunday’s game.

New England, 3-2, has won two straight.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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