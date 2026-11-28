SALEM, Mass. — A 25-year-old man was hospitalized overnight after being stabbed in Salem.

According to police, the stabbing occurred at 112 Bridge Street. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation, and police said additional information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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