Patriots place star wide receiver A.J. Brown on injured reserve

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots star wide receiver A.J. Brown will be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

The team has placed Brown on injured reserve due to the high-ankle sprain he suffered in Wednesday’s season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The move means Brown will miss at least four games.

Sources: Patriots are placing wide receiver AJ Brown on injured reserve due to his high ankle sprain, sidelining him for a minimum of four games. pic.twitter.com/hzOvh8T4n7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 11, 2026

Brown suffered the ankle injury during the third quarter and did not return, dealing an early blow to a Patriots offense that struggled to find consistency late in the game.

The Patriots appeared to be in control for much of the night, carrying a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter before Seattle mounted a comeback. The Seahawks scored 13 unanswered points to erase the deficit and spoil New England’s season opener.

Before Brown was ruled out of the game, he had caught three passes for 26 yards, while also drawing a 34-yard pass interference penalty that led to a touchdown.

0 of 5 New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 09: A.J. Brown #1 of the New England Patriots reacts after being injured in a play against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter in the game at Lumen Field on September 09, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images) New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 09: A.J. Brown #1 of the New England Patriots reacts after being injured in a play against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter in the game at Lumen Field on September 09, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images) New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 09: A.J. Brown #1 of the New England Patriots is assisted off the field after being injured in a play against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter in the game at Lumen Field on September 09, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images) (Jane Gershovich/Getty Images) New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 09: A.J. Brown #1 of the New England Patriots is assisted off the field after being injured in a play against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter in the game at Lumen Field on September 09, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images) New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 09: A.J. Brown #1 of the New England Patriots walks off the field after the second quarter in the game at Lumen Field on September 09, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images) (Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

New England made a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles this past offseason to acquire Brown, who is a three-time Pro Bowler.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Buffalo Bills, and Las Vegas Raiders are the next four teams on the Patriots’ schedule.

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