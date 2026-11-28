BERLIN, Mass. — Police are investigating after hundreds of items were allegedly stolen from two gaming trailers in Berlin.

On Monday, Nov. 23, authorities said they received a report that two mobile video game trailers parked at Solomon Pond Mall had been broken into and equipment had been stolen.

The owner, Ultimate Mobile Gaming (UMG), reported that more than 250 items were taken.

Investigators are working with the owner to compile an inventory of the stolen items and identify anyone involved in the break-ins.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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