LAWRENCE, Mass. — Mothers and their newborn babies were evacuated from Merrimack Health Lawrence Hospital on Saturday after a fire broke out inside the building.

According to the Lawrence Fire Department, crews responded around 11:53 a.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting heavy smoke on the second floor of the Russell Building. The hospital’s fire alarm system was also activated.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a fire inside a second-floor room, with heavy smoke in the area. Officials said the room’s closed door helped contain the smoke and prevent it from spreading.

With assistance from hospital staff, crews evacuated 30 people, including 15 mothers and 15 infants, five of whom were in the neonatal unit, to the hospital’s delivery area.

No injuries were reported. According to Fire Chief Patrick Delaney, the fire started when a heating unit caught fire.

Officials said the affected area of the hospital will remain unoccupied for at least 24 hours while professional cleaning and restoration crews address the smoke damage.

“The Lawrence Fire Department recognizes and appreciates the outstanding cooperation and professionalism demonstrated by Lawrence General Hospital staff, our mutual aid partners, and all personnel involved,” said Chief Patrick Delaney.

“Most importantly, all patients, mothers, and infants were safely evacuated, and there were no reported injuries.”

“We are extremely grateful to the Lawrence Fire Department and our patient care teams for their swift response and support in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our patients,” a hospital spokesperson said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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