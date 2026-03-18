One month after deadly shooting in Pawtucket, Blackstone Valley Hockey wins state championship

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Just over one month after they were at the center of a mass shooting in Pawtucket, Blackstone Valley Hockey wins in quadruple overtime to claim the Division Two State Championship after a 3-2 win.

Collin Dorgan scored the game-tying goal with 30 seconds left in regulation to send the match into OT, before Jaxon Boyes notched in the game-winner.

An emotional evening for Dorgan, who lost his mother, brother, and grandfather in that shooting. Investigators determined that Aidan’s father shot the three family members before taking his own life. Dorgan’s family members were laid to rest on Sunday.

Just one week ago, Dorgan led his team to a victory over Portsmouth by scoring a goal in double overtime to send them to the state title.

Boston 25’s Litsa Pappas will have more details tonight at 10.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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