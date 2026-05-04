2 men to face judge after armed home invasion, gunfire rattles North Shore neighborhood

SAUGUS, Mass. — People living in a Saugus neighborhood were rattled this weekend after gunshots rang out in the middle of the day during an armed home invasion.

Surveillance video shows police rushing to a home on Oakwood Avenue Sunday afternoon following reports of two masked men, dressed in black and armed with handguns, breaking inside. Investigators say the suspects took off with a safe from the home.

Police arrested Derek Matarazzo and Timothy Gregory, who now face multiple felony charges. Both were expected to be arraigned on Monday at Lynn District Court.

Neighbors say the situation was frightening, especially because it happened around noon — a time when children are often outside playing, and people are doing yard work. Police say no one was outside at the moment shots were fired.

“I saw somebody come out of the house shooting, and then we all hit the deck,” said neighbor George Benn. “You don’t want a stray bullet to ricochet or something and come through the window.”

Benn told Boston 25 News he watched from his window as the violence unfolded and said he and his family hid in their basement after seeing the men shooting at each other.

Saugus

“I could see an armed gunman standing in the middle of the street there with a mask, all dressed in black, aiming a gun at the house,” Benn said.

A neighbor’s surveillance video shows the homeowner standing in the street, alerting police to the suspects.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public and no one was hurt. However, a man at the scene told Boston 25 News that one of the suspects held a gun to his mother’s head during the incident.

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