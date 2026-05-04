BOSTON — Boston firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire involving three cars in a five-story parking garage on Guest Street in Brighton

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. Upon their arrival, firefighters observed heavy smoke showing from the garage, prompting fire crews to order a second alarm.

Footage sent to Boston 25 by a viewer shows flames emanating from multiple cars on the second level of the garage.

No injuries reported after multiple cars torched in Boston garage fire

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The Boston Fire Department is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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