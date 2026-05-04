Jury selection begins in former Patriots star Stefon Diggs’ assault trial

DEDHAM, Mass. — A former New England Patriots player is set to stand trial today, facing serious accusations stemming from an alleged assault inside his Dedham home.

Stefon Diggs is charged with felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery after his personal chef reported that an argument over unpaid wages escalated on December 2.

Prosecutors say the victim told police Diggs struck her in the face, put her in a chokehold, and threw her onto a bed.

Text messages obtained by Boston 25 appear to show the two arguing about money in the days leading up to the incident.

Diggs has pleaded not guilty and denies the allegations. His previous attorneys indicated they were pursuing a financial settlement, but no agreement was reached.

Diggs did not appear in court for the final pre‑trial hearing on Friday, and his court appearances did not begin until after the Super Bowl.

Since then, he has been released from the team and is currently a free agent.

Jury selection in the case is expected to begin Monday at Dedham District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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