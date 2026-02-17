Suspect identified in deadly shooting at Rhode Island high school hockey game

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Three people are dead, including a suspected shooter who has now been identified, after multiple people were shot at an ice arena in Rhode Island on Monday, the police chief confirmed Monday afternoon.

The shooting, which appears to have resulted from a family dispute, happened inside the Dennis M. Lynch Arena on Andrew D. Ferland Way in Pawtucket during a high school hockey game, Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves told reporters.

“We’re just at the initial stages of the investigation. We’re trying to uncover everything that happened,” Goncalves said, speaking while surrounded by law enforcement vehicles, fire engines, and media crews.

The arena was quickly evacuated when gunshots broke out around 2:30 p.m. Monday, Goncalves said. The shooter was later found dead at the arena. It was later revealed by the police chief that a good Samaritan jumped in and intervened with the shooter.

Later that evening, Goncalves identified the shooter as Robert Dorigan.

Two shooting victims have died, and three victims who were taken to the hospital remain in serious condition, Goncalves said.

No names of the victims were immediately released pending notification of next of kin.

Since 6 p.m., the police chief says they’ve interviewed more than 100 witnesses at the police station. A van with Maine license plates was later spotted being towed from the arena.

“Pawtucket is a strong and resilient community, but tonight we are a city in mourning,” Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien said in a statement.

The shooting has garnered national attention.

FBI Director Kash Patel said federal agents are responding to the shooting at the ice arena.

“We will provide state and local law enforcement any and all resources necessary and keep the public updated as we are able,” Patel said in a social media post.

“In the meantime please pray for the victims and their families,” Patel said.

Monday’s shooting happened two months after a deadly shooting at Brown University, also in Rhode Island. Two students were killed and nine others were injured in that shooting.

“Our state is grieving again,” Gov. Dan McKee said in a statement on Monday night.

“As Governor, a parent, and a former coach, my heart breaks for the victims, families, students and everyone impacted by the devastating shooting at Lynch Arena in Pawtucket,” McKee said.

ATF agents responded to the shooting at the ice arena in Pawtucket to assist state and local authorities, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives - Boston Field Division said in a social media post.

“The public should avoid the area and follow the directions of Pawtucket police,” ATF said in its statement.

Providence Police are among local departments that are monitoring the situation in Pawtucket.

“We currently have officers on scene providing assistance,” Providence Police said in a post on X.

The deadly shooting happened during a 2 p.m. hockey game between Coventry and Blackstone Valley Schools.

The arena, an indoor ice skating rink that is open year-round, is home to the Johnson & Wales University Wildcats.

The arena is located a short distance from Interstate 95.

The Providence Bruins issued a statement following the shooting.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by the tragic events at the High School Hockey game at Dennis M Lynch Arena in Pawtucket today,” the Providence Bruins said. “While we wait for more details, we share our support with the community and commend the first responders for all their efforts.”

Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien:

“Today, our community experienced a terrible tragedy at Dennis M. Lynch Arena. What should have been a joyful occasion, with dozens of families, students, and supporters gathered to celebrate Senior Night for the BVS (Blackstone Valley Schools) cooperative hockey team during a high school matchup against the Coventry–Johnston cooperative team, was instead marked by violence and fear.

Our prayers go out to the victims, their families, and everyone impacted by this devastating incident.

This is still an active investigation, and we are working closely with law enforcement and the Attorney General’s office to ensure the facts are fully established. We ask for the public’s patience and cooperation as authorities continue their critical work.

On behalf of the City of Pawtucket, I want to thank our first responders and public safety officials for their swift and professional response during an incredibly difficult situation.

Pawtucket is a strong and resilient community, but tonight we are a city in mourning. We will stand together to support all those affected in the difficult days ahead, and we will keep the public updated as confirmed facts become available.”

McKee urged anyone in need of support after the deadly shooting to reach out.

“A tragedy like this is incredibly difficult for people of any age to process,” McKee said. “If you need support tonight, please call 9-8-8 to speak with someone who is there to listen. Agencies across my administration are working together to provide additional mental health resources to students and families this week.”

“I’ve spoken to the municipal leaders whose communities have been shaken by this shooting to assure them that they have the state’s full support,” McKee said.

“I am praying for Rhode Island,” the governor said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

