3 dead, 3 injured as tragedy strikes Rhode Island high school hockey game

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — A community celebration turned tragic in Pawtucket on Monday afternoon when 3 people were killed, including the shooter, and another 3 were injured during a hockey game.

Families were gathered at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena on Andrew D. Ferland Way, celebrating Senior Night, when gunfire broke out.

The first 911 calls came in around 2:30 in the afternoon, and police say officers arrived within a minute and a half.

Police identified the suspect as Robert Dorgan, who also used the name Roberta Esposito. Investigators believe the suspect turned the gun on themselves, dying from a self‑inflicted wound.

Two shooting victims have died, and three victims who were taken to the hospital remain in serious condition, Goncalves said.

Investigators believe the violence stemmed from a family dispute and was a targeted incident.

One individual involved was described as a family friend, though authorities have not confirmed whether that person is among the two people who died or one of the three still hospitalized in critical condition.

Pawtucket’s mayor says more than 100 witnesses have already been interviewed, and investigators are reviewing multiple videos from the scene.

Police recovered firearms and towed a white van with Maine plates, which they believe may be connected to the case.

“We’re looking at all avenues… We don’t have any of that information at this time. As that develops, we will fully investigate it," said Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves.

Monday’s shooting happened two months after a deadly shooting at Brown University, in Rhode Island. Two students were killed, and nine others were injured when a gunman entered a building during final exam week.

Counseling services are available through the 2‑1‑1 hotline for anyone experiencing emotional or physical distress. The Blackstone Valley Visitor Center will open at noon today to provide grief counseling for the community.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

