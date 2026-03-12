Rhode Island hockey player who lost family in deadly rink shooting sends team to state title game

A month after losing his mother, brother and grandfather in the deadly shooting at a Rhode Island high school hockey game, Colin Dorgan was the hero Wednesday night, vaulting his team to the state title game with his goal in double overtime.

After Portsmouth nearly scored on a wrap-around attempt with around 60 seconds remaining in double OT, the puck found Dorgan uncovered in the neutral zone and with nothing but open ice and the opposing goaltender barring Blackstone Valley from a trip to the state title.

The senior calmly and casually slid the puck five-hole underneath the goaltender’s pads for the 3-2 game-winning goal.

Dorgan, sporting a patch with the initials of his mother, brother and grandfather, raised in disbelief as skated into a mob of his teammates along the glass.

Dorgan’s mother, Rhonda, and brother, Aidan, were killed inside Dennis M. Lynch Arena during the team’s senior night in February. Gerald Dorgan, Rhonda’s father, died from his injuries a week later.

Linda Dorgan, Colin’s grandmother, and a family friend, Thomas Geruso, were wounded. Robert Dorgan, Colin’s father, was identified as the shooter and died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Gerald Dorgan was sitting with his daughter Rhonda Dorgan and grandson, Aidan Dorgan to celebrate Colin’s Senior Night Game when Robert opened fire.

Immediately after the shooting, at least three individuals attempted to subdue Robert. However, Robert turned a second gun on himself and died from a self‑inflicted wound.

Police said video from inside the rink shows Robert did not have an altercation with his family before the shooting and also explained that Robert was a frequent visitor at hockey games in the Rhode Island area.

Video cameras from inside the arena show Robert left the game at some point and returned, but it was not known at what point he first had the guns on his person.

The guns Robert used were purchased legally, police detailed. Robert had a license to carry in Florida and officials are investigating whether he had a license to carry in Rhode Island as well.

Court documents obtained by Boston 25 News revealed that Robert Dorgan, who also went by Roberta Esposito and Roberta Dorgan, had a long history of family disputes due to his gender identity, court documents show.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

