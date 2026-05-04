Millbury residents left puzzled after man arrested driving front-end loader erratically on highway

MILLBURY, Mass. — A man erratically driving a front-end loader on the highway sparked a slow-speed police pursuit Sunday night, according to Millbury police.

At 9:22 p.m., Millbury police were dispatched to Route 20 Eastbound for a report of a front-end loader operating erratically.

Officers were unable to locate the machine on Route 20 but soon found it traveling on Park Hill Avenue.

An officer attempted to stop the machine by activating emergency blue lights, but the operator failed to stop.

Police say he drove between 10 and 15 miles per hour, swerving into oncoming traffic and nearly striking multiple utility poles.

An assisting officer finally positioned their cruiser to bring the loader to a stop. But the operator refused to exit, police said.

“I heard lots of sirens really close and blue lights shining in my windows,” said neighbor Kim Jones. “So, I looked out and saw a couple cruisers and a big loader. And my first thought was, ‘Construction at 9:30 at night? What are you doing?’”

Jones watched as police commanded the operator to get out of the machine.

“[Police] were yelling at the guy to get out, and he wasn’t complying,” Jones said. “He was fiddling around in there, shutting it off, and he still wasn’t getting out. And they helped him out and arrested him.”

Millbury police say the operator, 21-year-old Kelvin Ucles-Flores of Worcester, is facing several charges.

It is unclear what led up to the incident, which remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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