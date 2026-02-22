Nor’easter incoming: When does accumulating snow start in Mass. and how long does the storm last?

DEDHAM, Mass. — As the northeast braces for an incoming nor’easter, we’re keeping an eye on the timeline for the storm’s arrival, expected impacts, and the potential for two feet of snow in some areas.

Blizzard and winter storm warnings have been issued across all of Massachusetts due to expected heavy snow, powerful wind gusts, and coastal flooding concerns.

The nor’easter is expected to move in on Sunday night before tapering off Monday night. Light snow showers and flurries are possible before the bulk of the storm arrives.

So, what is the approximate start of the accumulating snow on Sunday night? Here’s a look at a timeline provided by the National Weather Service of Boston:

[Accumulating Snow Onset Start Time Sunday Night] While light snow showers and flurries may impact the region earlier...this is the approximate start time for the accumulating snow Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/1QKdPmjP97 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 21, 2026

The storm is expected to dump 1-2 feet of snow across much of the state. Boston and points southward are projected to see the heaviest snowfall, with 18-24 inches.

Worcester County, the Merrimack Valley, and the North Shore are expected to see 12 to 18 inches of snow. Western Massachusetts looks to be in for 8 to 12 inches.

Travel during the storm could be dangerous due to possible whiteout conditions in areas where wind gusts will be strong. Coastal flooding and power outages are also likely.

The Boston 25 Weather team will continue to monitor the forecast and provide updates as they develop.

