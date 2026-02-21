New snowfall map: Late Sunday-Monday nor’easter expected to bring heavy snow to Massachusetts

DEDHAM, Mass. — Blizzard and winter storm warnings have been issued in Massachusetts ahead of a nor’easter that’s expected to bring heavy snow, strong winds, and coastal flooding concerns on Monday.

BLIZZARD WARNING now issued for eastern MA as well as a Winter Storm Warning west of 128. Travel will be dangerous Monday! pic.twitter.com/WwUCIC6ujn — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) February 21, 2026

The nor’easter is expected to move in on Sunday night before tapering off Monday night into Tuesday.

“This is going to be a nor’easter, a classic one,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Tucker Antico said of the storm. “So, we have heavy snow, we’re going to have coastal flooding, mainly on the South Shore and Boston area too. I’m most concerned about power outages here because we have this heavy, wet snow and some very strong winds.”

Boston 25 Meteorologist Vicki Graf issued an updated snow map on Saturday morning, showing the potential for up to two feet of snow in southeastern Massachusetts.

“This is going to be a big impact storm. We’re talking about at least a foot of snow,” Graf said. “The latest snowfall map has this bullseye area of 18-24 inches.”

South of Boston into northern Rhode Island, including parts of the South Coast and South Shore, could see 18-24 inches.

updated snow map 2/2026

A foot to 18 inches of snow is possible for Boston, communities on the North Shore, coastal points along the South Shore, and across the Merrimack Valley.

Up to a foot of snow is possible in Worcester County up to the New Hampshire border.

“The farther north and west you go, those totals will taper slightly,” Graf said.

Updated snow map as off 11AM Saturday:

A closer storm track = more snow for many of us.

Still not locked in — small shifts will matter. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/ThJgeNw45i — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) February 21, 2026

Antico added, “Just from the numbers alone, this will be a big storm.”

“Whiteout conditions are possible at times and may make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening,” the National Weather Service of Boston warned.

A coastal flood watch has also been issued for Essex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties from late Sunday evening through Tuesday morning.

“Don’t overlook the coastal flooding and the wind because that’s where we have those secondary impacts that we didn’t have with our last big snow event,” Antico said. “Make sure those devices are charged leading into Sunday night.”

The Boston 25 Weather team will continue to monitor the forecast and provide updates as they develop.

