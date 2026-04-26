Gunman at Trump dinner was believed to have been targeting administration officials, Blanche says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The accused gunman who tried to breach the ballroom at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner is believed to have been targeting members of the Trump administration, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said Sunday.

Blanche also said officials believe that the suspect traveled by train from California to Chicago and then on to Washington, where he checked in as a guest to the hotel where one of Washington’s glitziest events was being held Saturday night.

President Donald Trump was rushed off the stage at the sound of gunshots. The 31-year-old suspect is in custody and facing charges.

Blanche was interviewed on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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