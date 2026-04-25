Mother charged with murder after her two children found dead inside home in Wellesley

WELLESLEY, Mass. — A woman is being charged with two counts of murder after her two children were found dead inside a Wellesley home.

Janette MacAusland, age 49, is charged with murdering her two children, ages 6 and 7. She is currently being held in Vermont and will appear in Bennington County Superior Court on a fugitive from justice charge on Monday.

Investigation underway after two children found dead inside home in Wellesley

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, when police responded to a home on Edgemoor Avenue after receiving a call from the Vermont Police Department requesting a well-being check on family members.

Authorities responded to that home and located two children deceased inside the residence. Their names have not yet been released.

According to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office, the two children were students in the Wellesley Public Schools system. Superintendent David Lussier provided the following statement:

<i>"</i><i>We were devastated to learn of the tragic death of two of our WPS students, a second-grader and kindergartener at Schofield Elementary School. This is an unimaginable loss that will be deeply felt not just at Schofield but across our entire community. Our crisis team is planning support for students, staff, and families as we prepare for the reopening of school on Monday. I ask that we all keep this family in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”</i>

“Counselors will be on site on Monday to provide support and services,” the DA’s office wrote.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and the Wellesley Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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