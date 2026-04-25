Red Sox clear house, fire manager Alex Cora and others, MLB insider reports

BOSTON — The Red Sox have fired manager Alex Cora alongside a series of additional coaching changes, MLB insider Jeff Passan reports.

Worcester Red Sox manager Chad Tracy will serve as the team’s interim manager. Tracy has been the WoSox manager since 2022.

The Boston Red Sox fired manager Alex Cora, hitting coach Peter Fatse, bench coach Rámon Vazquez and game-planning coach Jason Varitek, sources tell ESPN.



While the Red Sox won today, they are 10-17 and in last in the American League East. Massive change is coming in Boston. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 25, 2026

“I want to thank Alex, our coaches, and their families for everything they have given to this organization. They have been part of this club in a way that goes beyond the field, and they will always have our respect and gratitude.”

The Sox announced that, alongside Cora, Hitting Coach Peter Fatse, Third Base Coach Kyle Hudson, Bench Coach Ramón Vázquez, Assistant Hitting Coach Dillon Lawson, and Major League Hitting Strategy Coach Joe Cronin are also on their way out.

Jason Varitek is being reassigned to a new role within the team, with details expected to be announced at a later date.

Additionally, Chad Epperson will serve as the club’s Interim Third Base Coach, and Collin Hetzler will serve as part of the club’s Major League hitting staff.

“Alex Cora led this organization to one of the greatest seasons in Red Sox history in 2018, and for that, and the many years that followed, he will always have our deepest gratitude,” said Red Sox Principal Owner John Henry. “He has had a lasting impact on this team and on this city. He has led on and off the field in so many important ways. These decisions are never easy, but this one is especially difficult given what Alex has meant to the Red Sox since the day he arrived.

This comes just hours after the BoSox blew out the Orioles 17-1, including 17 hits and a 10-run ninth-inning performance.

The Sox, who had high expectations this season after falling short to the Yankees last year in the Wildcard round.

The Sox are currently sitting at the bottom of the AL East with a 10-17 record.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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