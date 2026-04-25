Boston woman arrested in connection with multiple break-ins in Canton

CANTON, Mass. — A Boston woman has been arrested and charged with multiple break-in-related offenses in Canton, Chief Michael K. Daniels announced.

The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, when Canton police were dispatched to the area of Washington Street for a report that a woman had broken into an apartment. Once there, officers located 31-year-old Jailah Latrea Bates-Harrison.

An initial investigation determined that on Thursday, Bates-Harrison had threatened violence against the resident of the apartment after not having permission to stay in the apartment. Bates-Harrison then picked the lock and entered the apartment.

Further information from the scene had revealed that Bates-Harrison had matched the description of a suspect who was wanted for two break-ins on Thursday morning: one at the office building for a town-owned cemetery at 1600 Washington St., and another at a restaurant at 515 Washington St.

Officers then recovered items at the apartment that were consistent with items Bates-Harrison was seen with on surveillance.

Bates-Harrison was taken into cusody and charged with the following:

Breaking and Entering During the Nighttime with Intent to Commit a Felony (Two Counts)

Possession of a Burglarious Instrument

Breaking and Entering for a Misdemeanor

Threatening to Commit a Crime

Trespassing

“Officers responded quickly and conducted a thorough on-scene investigation that allowed us to identify the suspect and connect the incidents,” said Chief Daniels. “I want to recognize the officers involved for their attention to detail and their work to resolve these cases.”

Bates-Harrison will be arraigned on Monday in Brockton District Court.

These are allegations. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group