No bail for Quincy man accused of helping suspect wanted in Brockton double homicide evade capture

BROCKTON, Mass. — A Quincy man who allegedly admitted to helping a suspected killer wanted in connection with a Brockton double homicide evade capture was ordered held without bail on Thursday.

David Mosley-Lott, 32, appeared in Brockton District Court for a dangerousness hearing, just days after he was arraigned last week on charges of accessory after the fact and intimidation of a witness for his alleged effort to help Davinci Leonard avoid arrest, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

A plea of not guilty has been entered on Mosley-Lott’s behalf.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting outside the Chipotle at 500 Westgate Drive in Brockton on the evening of March 22 found two victims, 18-year-old Cevannah Alvarez and 15-year-old Tymari Albertson, suffering from gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Alvarez and Albertson both died from their injuries.

Brockton police and Massachusetts State Police say they identified 22-year-old Davinci Leonard as the shooter following a preliminary investigation into the homicides.

As the search for Leonard ramped up, investigators say they learned Mosley-Lott had been in contact with the suspected shooter in the days after the incident.

During an interview at his Quincy home on March 28, Mosley-Lott allegedly told investigators that Leonard slept at his home on March 25 after he picked him up in Boston.

Investigators also allege that Leonard and Mosley-Lott instructed a woman with whom they were with to dispose of her cellphone after law enforcement tried to contact her.

Another suspect, 24-year-old Jaylen Speed, of Dorchester, was also arraigned last week on a charge of accessory after the fact for his alleged efforts to aid Leonard escape justice.

“Brockton Police and the Massachusetts State Police are relentlessly pursuing any leads that may result in the successful capture of Davinci Leonard,” Cruz said in a statement after Mosley-Lott appeared in court Thursday. “Through their investigation, alleged accomplices like Mosley-Lott and Speed will be identified, charged, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Anyone with information on Leonard’s whereabouts is urged to contact Massachusetts State Police at 508-894-2584. After the double shooting, police announced that Leonard may have changed his appearance.

Mosley-Lott is due back in court for a pre-trial hearing on June 20.

